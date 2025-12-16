VESSEL REVIEW | Artemis – New tour boat to serve routes between France's Oleron and Aix Islands
Les Croisières Oléronaises (LCO), a tour operator based on Oleron Island in Western France, has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new passenger vessel built by ODC Marine.
Named Artemis, the vessel will be operated on sightseeing trips around Fort Boyard, a famed 19th century fortification that sits on an ocean bank between Oleron and the Isle of Aix. The area is known for its calm conditions and is ideally suited for regular passenger services and sightseeing cruises.
“The vessel will run daily routes throughout the season, connecting key boarding points and offering smooth, comfortable navigation along this iconic stretch of coastline,” ODC Marine told Baird Maritime.
The builder said Artemis is a unique vessel due to a combination of innovative design choices and operational efficiency rarely found in a vessel of this size.
“Her exceptionally wide 6.5-metre (21-foot) beam allows the vessel to carry up to 196 passengers – a capacity far above the norm for a 23-metre (75-foot) long unit – while providing outstanding stability and comfort during coastal sightseeing cruises.”
Enhanced comfort and economical operation
Designed by Mer et Design specifically for intensive seasonal operations, Artemis delivers a service speed of 12 knots and consumes only 75 litres (16 gallons) of fuel per hour in full load. According to ODC Marine, this makes the vessel not only economical to operate but also more environmentally responsible.
“The passenger experience has been carefully considered throughout, with durable aluminium seating, enhanced acoustic treatment, natural ventilation, and integrated overhead lifejacket storage to free up interior space. Accessibility has also been prioritised through a dedicated PMR [personne à mobilité réduite, i.e., person with reduced mobility] area and an accessible restroom.”
The vessel features two lateral piloting stations that provide exceptional visibility and manoeuvring precision during docking, thus making it able to safely operate in ports subject to tidal variations.
“Combined with large gas-assisted engine-room hatches for easy maintenance, Artemis offers a highly functional platform for demanding daily operations,” said ODC Marine. “Altogether, she is a purpose-built, modern and efficient passenger vessel, crafted to support the growth of Les Croisières Oléronaises while enhancing the experience of thousands of travellers each season.”
The owner’s brief called for the development of a robust, comfortable, and highly efficient passenger vessel capable of supporting intensive seasonal operations. Having previously acquired three second-hand ODC Marine vessels, the operator had already become familiar with the shipyard’s work in aluminium construction.
ODC Marine said that being entrusted with the owner’s first newbuild project, “reflected a desire to take a significant step forward in capacity, comfort and efficiency while consolidating a long-standing relationship of confidence.”
Beyond the requirement for a reliable aluminium hull with excellent seakeeping, the owner sought a wide and stable platform capable of safely accommodating up to 196 passengers while maintaining a pleasant onboard experience on coastal tours around Fort Boyard, Île d’Aix, and Île d’Oléron.
“A key part of the brief was the optimisation of passenger flow, both inside the cabin and during embarkation,” ODC Marine told Baird Maritime. “This led to the specification of multiple boarding gates across both decks, ensuring smooth operations in ports with varying tidal conditions.
"Meanwhile, the interior was to be bright, functional and easy to maintain, featuring durable aluminium seating, enhanced acoustic treatment, natural ventilation, and clear exterior views for sightseeing."
Responsive propulsion arrangement
Operational efficiency was also central to the project, as the vessel needed to achieve low fuel consumption at a 12-knot service speed, integrate reliable propulsion systems for daily use, and allow simplified maintenance through wide gas-assisted deck hatches. Manoeuvring capability in busy harbours was another priority, resulting in the inclusion of two lateral piloting stations to improve safety and precision during docking.
“Overall, the brief called for a modern, practical and high-capacity vessel that would support the company’s growth, replace older units, and elevate the quality of service offered to passengers.”
The vessel is powered by two John Deere 6135SFM8 diesel engines that each produce 485 kW (650 hp) at 2,100 rpm. This configuration provides ample power for routine operations while ensuring responsive manoeuvring in near-shore environments.
Each engine is coupled to a ZF 500-1A gearbox driving a conventional shaft and propeller arrangement. The drivetrain has been optimised to support an economical service speed of 12 knots while still enabling a maximum speed of approximately 18 knots when required.
“This balance between performance and fuel economy is central to the vessel’s operational strategy and contributes to reduced environmental impact,” said ODC.
Manoeuvrability is further enhanced by a Sleipner 15kW bow thruster that provides precise lateral control during docking and close-quarters manoeuvres. This capability is particularly valuable in ports affected by tidal variations or tight approaches.
“The propulsion system offers a robust, low-maintenance and highly efficient solution tailored to the vessel’s operating profile around Fort Boyard, Île d’Aix and Île d’Oléron, ensuring dependable daily service throughout the tourist season.”
In developing Artemis, ODC Marine said it required finding the right balance between passenger capacity, stability and operational efficiency within a compact 23-metre platform.
“One of the key challenges was developing a hull form capable of offering smooth seakeeping and low fuel consumption while supporting a very wide 6.5-metre beam and accommodating up to 196 passengers,” the builder said.
“The design also had to integrate generous open decks, enhanced acoustic treatment, natural ventilation, multiple embarkation gates and a dedicated PMR area – all within restricted internal volume. Achieving efficient passenger circulation for high-turnover tourist routes further complicated the layout.”
Greater capacity allowing for fewer trips to address passenger demand
The design work ultimately proved successful, as the vessel was able to fill in a capability gap in the owner’s fleet.
“Until now, the company operated several smaller vessels, including an 18-metre hybrid unit, which limited capacity during peak season and required multiple departures to meet demand,” ODC Marine told Baird Maritime.
“Artemis fills this gap by offering a high-capacity, wide-beam platform capable of carrying up to 196 passengers with excellent stability and comfort. Its generous deck spaces, improved acoustic environment and optimised viewing areas significantly enhance the visitor experience on sightseeing routes.
From an operational perspective, the vessel reduces dependence on older 97-seat units by consolidating their workload into a single, more efficient platform. Additionally, the newer vessel’s low fuel consumption at 12 knots and simplified maintenance access also support more economical and sustainable operations.
“In essence, the vessel gives the owner the capacity, efficiency and comfort needed to support long-term growth, streamline operations, and elevate the quality of service offered to tourists in one of the region’s most visited maritime areas,” said ODC Marine.