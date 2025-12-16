VESSEL REVIEW | Artemis – New tour boat to serve routes between France's Oleron and Aix Islands

Les Croisières Oléronaises (LCO), a tour operator based on Oleron Island in Western France, has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a new passenger vessel built by ODC Marine.

Named Artemis, the vessel will be operated on sightseeing trips around Fort Boyard, a famed 19th century fortification that sits on an ocean bank between Oleron and the Isle of Aix. The area is known for its calm conditions and is ideally suited for regular passenger services and sightseeing cruises.

“The vessel will run daily routes throughout the season, connecting key boarding points and offering smooth, comfortable navigation along this iconic stretch of coastline,” ODC Marine told Baird Maritime.

The builder said Artemis is a unique vessel due to a combination of innovative design choices and operational efficiency rarely found in a vessel of this size.

“Her exceptionally wide 6.5-metre (21-foot) beam allows the vessel to carry up to 196 passengers – a capacity far above the norm for a 23-metre (75-foot) long unit – while providing outstanding stability and comfort during coastal sightseeing cruises.”