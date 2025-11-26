VESSEL REVIEW | Anhui River Pearl – Sightseeing and events vessel for operation on Yangtze River

The vessel has all-steel construction, an LOA of 128 metres (420 feet), a beam of 26 metres (85 feet), a draught of only 2.4 metres (7.9 feet), a height of 24 metres (79 feet), a gross tonnage of 12,371, and space for up to 1,000 passengers across four decks.

The entire vessel integrates multiple service functions such as tourist excursions, retail shopping, high-end specialty catering, private events such as weddings, live entertainment, and corporate activities.