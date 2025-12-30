VESSEL REVIEW | Alcyon – New tour boat for trips around France's Calanques National Park

ODC Marine recently delivered a new hybrid sightseeing vessel to Icard Maritime, a French tour company that operates primarily in the Calanques National Park off the coast of Marseille.

Designed by Mer et Design, the 19.7-metre (64.6-foot) Alcyon will focus on short- to medium-duration tourist excursions, typically involving several rotations per day. These operations include harbour departures, coastal navigation at moderate cruising speeds, scenic cruising phases, and regular returns to port.

“This operational profile requires frequent manoeuvring, repeated berthing operations, and efficient passenger embarkation and disembarkation throughout the day,” Stéphane Gonnetand, Co-Founder and CEO of ODC Marine, told Baird Maritime. “As a result, she has been designed for intensive daily service, where reliability, punctuality, and ease of operation are essential.”

Gonnetand added that particular attention was given to smooth passenger flow, crew efficiency, and operational robustness, ensuring consistent performance across successive trips while maintaining a high level of comfort for passengers.