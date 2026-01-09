Swiss river tour operator Basler Personenschifffahrt sold to new owner

Basler Personenschifffahrt (BPG), a river tour company that has been operating in Switzerland since 1924, was recently sold to ship manager United Waterways following the approval of the Grand Council of the canton of Basel-Stadt.

United Waterways said that, with this acquisition, it has expanded its “floating venues” division with three additional event and excursion ships and, after London, Amsterdam, Cologne and Dresden, with a new location in Basel for diverse and high-quality events on the water.

"Our goal is to expand the existing offerings and develop additional attractions on the water together with our tourism partners in Basel and the region," said Robert Straubhaar, Executive Chairman at United Waterways.