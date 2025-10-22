Sightseeing catamaran delivered to Russia's State Transport Leasing Company

The design work on the Project 04710 catamarans had also considered the sailing conditions in the Gulf of Finland, particularly the narrow channels and inner harbours situated between Saint Petersburg proper and the outlying island forts of Kronstadt, Kronshlot, and Imperator Aleksandr Pervyy.

Gabion has a length of 27.3 metres, a beam of 7.5 metres, a draught of only 1.8 metres, a depth of 2.5 metres, a displacement of 70 tonnes, and space for up to 120 passengers and three crewmembers.

Two diesel engines each rated 220 kW will drive propellers via shaftlines to enable the vessel to reach a service speed of 11 knots and sail up to 400 nautical miles.