Saudi Red Sea Authority sets goal to attract 19 million tourists by 2030

The report outlines the sector’s contributions to diversifying the national economy, attracting investments, generating new income sources, and creating employment opportunities. It also emphasises the importance of protecting the marine environment to ensure its sustainability for future generations.

The SRSA aims to develop a thriving coastal tourism sector in the Red Sea, contributing approximately SAR85 billion (US$23 billion) to the GDP by 2030, capturing 30 per cent of the Kingdom’s leisure tourism and 40 per cent of total entertainment spending, and attracting 19 million tourists.