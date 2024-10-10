Saudi Red Sea Authority sets goal to attract 19 million tourists by 2030
The Saudi Red Sea Authority (SRSA), in collaboration with the Saudi Ministry of Investment, has released a report titled "Invest in Coastal Tourism," which highlights the role of coastal tourism in driving the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.
The report outlines the sector’s contributions to diversifying the national economy, attracting investments, generating new income sources, and creating employment opportunities. It also emphasises the importance of protecting the marine environment to ensure its sustainability for future generations.
The SRSA aims to develop a thriving coastal tourism sector in the Red Sea, contributing approximately SAR85 billion (US$23 billion) to the GDP by 2030, capturing 30 per cent of the Kingdom’s leisure tourism and 40 per cent of total entertainment spending, and attracting 19 million tourists.
The effort aligns with the SRSA’s mandates, which include encouraging investment in navigational and marine tourism activities while offering administrative, technical, and advisory support to all investors, particularly small and medium enterprises. It thereby promotes these activities to enhance the coastal tourism sector and position the Red Sea as a global tourism destination.