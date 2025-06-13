United Shipbuilding Corporation State Transport Leasing Company Forss Technology Sredne Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant
The Project 04710 sightseeing catamaran RavelinNeva Travel
Maritime Tourism

Russia's Neva Travel to commence operational sailings of new sightseeing catamaran

Published on

Russian transport company Neva Travel will commence operational sailings of its newest sightseeing catamaran on Friday, June 13.

Ravelin is the second vessel of the Project 04710 series of sightseeing catamarans designed by marine engineering firm Forss Technology in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping rules. Bastion, the first vessel in the series, was handed over earlier this year.

Construction of the vessel took place at the Saint Petersburg facilities of the Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant division of state-owned United Shipbuilding Corporation.

Ravelin will serve a regular route in the Gulf of Finland just off Saint Petersburg, particularly the narrow channels and inner harbours situated between the city proper and some outlying island forts.

The vessel has a length of 27.3 metres, a beam of 7.5 metres, a draught of only 1.8 metres, and space for up to 120 passengers and three crewmembers. Passengers can be seated in an enclosed, air-conditioned main deck cabin and on an open-air upper deck.

Neva Travel will operate Ravelin and three other Project 04710 catamarans on behalf of owner State Transport Leasing Company.

