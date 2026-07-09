Russia's Neva Travel places new tour boat into service

Russian transport company Neva Travel recently placed a new sightseeing vessel into service in Saint Petersburg.

Built by United Shipbuilding Corporation’s Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant, City Cruise-2 (Сити Круиз-2) is the second vessel in the Project 04240 series. She follows City Cruise-1 (Сити Круиз-1), which was delivered to Neva Travel late last year.

The vessel is optimised for operation along small rivers and canals with a low height permitting safe passage underneath bridges, though she may also be used in inland waterways with a permissible wave height of one per cent probability up to 1.2 metres and a maximum wind speed of 17 meters per second.