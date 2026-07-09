Russia's Neva Travel places new tour boat into service

Russian transport company Neva Travel recently placed a new sightseeing vessel into service in Saint Petersburg.
Built by United Shipbuilding Corporation’s Sredne-Nevsky Shipbuilding Plant, City Cruise-2 (Сити Круиз-2) is the second vessel in the Project 04240 series. She follows City Cruise-1 (Сити Круиз-1), which was delivered to Neva Travel late last year.
The vessel is optimised for operation along small rivers and canals with a low height permitting safe passage underneath bridges, though she may also be used in inland waterways with a permissible wave height of one per cent probability up to 1.2 metres and a maximum wind speed of 17 meters per second.
City-Cruise 2 has an LOA of 21.8 metres, a beam of 5.58 metres, a draught of only 0.7 metre, a depth of 1.4 metres, a displacement of 40.21 tonnes, two crewmembers, and seating for up to 90 passengers in an enclosed main cabin with both panoramic and overhead windows as well as on an open aft deck.
The vessel may also be used as a floating venue for private events and group charters. The audio system can broadcast sound simultaneously in the cabin and on the upper deck.
City Cruise-2 is being operated by Neva Travel on behalf of owner Mashpromlizing.