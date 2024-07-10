Russian operator to introduce fleet of LNG-fuelled river tour boats

Russian news outlet Kommersant reports that Gazprom LNG Technologies will lease 40 river tour boats powered by LNG for operation in Saint Petersburg. This number will include 10 Project 03622 vessels costing at least RUB300 million (US$3.4 million) apiece and 30 vessels of a different tour boat series costing approximately RUB100 million (US$1.1 million) apiece.
All 40 vessels are scheduled to be delivered by 2030 following completion at Zelenodolsk Shipyard in Tatarstan. State Transport Leasing Company will be the owner of the vessels, which will be designed by Gazprom LNG Technologies' engineering and technical centre.
Ten LNG bunkering facilities will also be built in Saint Petersburg to support the operation of the new vessels. One such facility has already been completed while another two are still undergoing design work.
Future plans include deploying additional Project 03622 vessels to other regions including the Crimea. The vessels are slated for operation in water areas with year-round navigation.