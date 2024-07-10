Russian operator to introduce fleet of LNG-fuelled river tour boats

Russian news outlet Kommersant reports that Gazprom LNG Technologies will lease 40 river tour boats powered by LNG for operation in Saint Petersburg. This number will include 10 Project 03622 vessels costing at least RUB300 million (US$3.4 million) apiece and 30 vessels of a different tour boat series costing approximately RUB100 million (US$1.1 million) apiece.

All 40 vessels are scheduled to be delivered by 2030 following completion at Zelenodolsk Shipyard in Tatarstan. State Transport Leasing Company will be the owner of the vessels, which will be designed by Gazprom LNG Technologies' engineering and technical centre.