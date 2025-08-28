Port Houston places order for electric catamaran tour boat
Texas operator Port Houston has placed an order for a new hybrid electric catamaran vessel that will sail on sightseeing tours within the Houston Ship Channel.
The vessel will be built by Breaux Brothers Enterprises of Louisiana and will replace Sam Houston, which has been operating on tours in the channel since 1958.
The 22-metre vessel will be capable of operating in an all-electric, battery-powered mode during regular two-hour educational tours, and will be charged via a bespoke shoreside connection using AC/DC converters.
Operational flexibility will be enhanced through the inclusion of backup generators that can extend the range of the vessel if needed.
The vessel will have seating for up to 150 passengers on main and upper decks. The air-conditioned main deck cabin will have seating for 68 people, two dedicated wheelchair spaces a kiosk, an information counter, and four toilets.
The upper deck will be able to accommodate 81 passengers, with approximately 90 per cent of seating positioned under cover. The upper deck will be designed to optimise passenger flow and accessibility, enabling guests to safely enjoy panoramic views while seated or in motion.
The vessel’s large wheelhouse will also be located on the upper deck, offering 360-degree views for the crew.
Construction on the new vessel is set to begin in the second half of 2025. Delivery is scheduled for late 2026.