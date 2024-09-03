NTSB Chair reiterates call for safety management system for small passenger vessels

Homendy reiterated her call for such systems during a media availability event on Monday, September 2, the fifth anniversary of the 2019 Conception dive boat fire that killed 34 people off the coast of Southern California.

"For five years, I’ve worked with the families of the victims of this terrible tragedy to spur federal action on our recommendations," Homendy said. "The NTSB first recommended SMS in the marine mode 20 years ago, and specifically called for it on small passenger vessels since 2012.