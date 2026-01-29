Maui tour operator to welcome custom RIB to fleet

The boat is powered by twin Yamaha XTO Offshore 450hp (340kW) outboards. An integrated Yamaha Helm Master EX electronic control system with electronic steering provides precise handling and intuitive manoeuvrability, while Zipwake dynamic trim control will automatically optimise pitch and roll for enhanced passenger comfort.

Seating includes multiple bench configurations with premium cushions and integrated storage, accommodating group tours while maintaining open deck space.

Fold-down gunwale seating, adjustable table/bench arrangements, and removable cooler seating meanwhile allow the layout to be adapted to a variety of tour and activity profiles.