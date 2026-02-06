Hydrofoil tour boat to conduct trial sailings in Queenstown, New Zealand

New Zealand-based marine technology company Vessev will trial its hydrofoil tour boat on Lake Wakatipu in the city of Queenstown.
The sailings to be conducted by the nine-metre tour boat Kermadec as part of a broader project that seeks to determine the viability of electric hydrofoiling transport at scale.
The trial, led by residential developer Kingston Village in partnership with Vessev and regional stakeholders, will run on Tuesday, February 10, with the aim to explore how future hydrofoiling passenger connections between Queenstown and Kingston could operate.
Vessev said the trial will examine travel times, passenger experience, and specific operational factors relevant to the lake to help form a wider feasibility study planned for later this year.
Kermadec has already been in service for over a year with local tour boat and ferry operating company the Fullers Group, which trades under the name Fullers360.
The vessel has been sailing operationally in Auckland Harbour since the end of January 2025.