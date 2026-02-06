Hydrofoil tour boat to conduct trial sailings in Queenstown, New Zealand

New Zealand-based marine technology company Vessev will trial its hydrofoil tour boat on Lake Wakatipu in the city of Queenstown.

The sailings to be conducted by the nine-metre tour boat Kermadec as part of a broader project that seeks to determine the viability of electric hydrofoiling transport at scale.

The trial, led by residential developer Kingston Village in partnership with Vessev and regional stakeholders, will run on Tuesday, February 10, with the aim to explore how future hydrofoiling passenger connections between Queenstown and Kingston could operate.