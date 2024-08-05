Fire-damaged tour boat to be sunk as artificial reef off Florida's Gulf Coast

The vessel will be cleaned thoroughly before being sunk. Once at the bottom, it will stand 40 feet (12 metres) above the seabed. County officials said this will provide plenty of exploration opportunities for divers.

The vessel caught fire during a sightseeing cruise near Naval Station Norfolk, Viriginia, on June 7, 2022, with 108 people on board. The fire was too large for the crew to fight, and the passengers and crew were evacuated to other vessels. It then took firefighters four days to extinguish the blaze.