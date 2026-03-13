Electric sightseeing boat enters service on China's Pearl River

The China Shipbuilding Group, through its subsidiary 605 Research Institute, has handed over a new electric sightseeing vessel to local tour company Guangzhou Public Transport Group Passenger Ferry.

Zhuangyuanfang (状元舫) will be operated on the segment of the Pearl River that passes through the city of Guangzhou. She will be used mainly on nighttime voyages.

The newbuild has a length of 40 metres, a battery-only propulsion system, azimuthing thrusters for enhanced manoeuvrability, space for 360 passengers across enclosed main and upper decks, an energy management system, and panoramic floor-to-ceiling windows.