China's Wuhu Cultural Tourism Investment to welcome new vessel to fleet

China's Wuhu Cultural Tourism Investment will soon take delivery of a new sightseeing vessel built locally by Jianglong Shipbuilding.
Anhui River Pearl was designed by the Wuhan Yangtze River Ship Design Institute. Her area of operations will encompass the waters off the city of Wuhu and the Yangtze River.
The vessel has all-steel construction, an LOA of 128 metres, a draught of only 2.4 metres, a gross tonnage of 12,371, and space for up to 1,000 passengers across four decks.
The main deck features two large lobbies, a selection of shops, children's play areas, a 260-metre-square-metre leisure booth space that can accommodate 135 people simultaneously, and an owner's office.
A large dining area that can also host private events such as weddings occupies the entire second deck while the third deck has VIP rooms of varying dimensions for smaller private gatherings.
The fourth deck has an open-air observation area, additional VIP rooms, conference rooms, and bars.