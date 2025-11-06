China's Guangzhou Public Transport Group welcomes electric tour vessel to fleet

The Guangzhou Public Transport Group of China recently took delivery of a new large sightseeing vessel built locally by AFAI Southern Shipyard.
Starship Navigator Quanyun will be operated primarily along the Pearl River. For her initial sailings, she will serve as a transport for athletes who will participate in the 15th Chinese National Games to be held later this month across Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macau.
Starship Navigator Quanyun has an LOA of 43 metres, an all-electric propulsion system that includes a large-capacity lithium battery pack, and seating for up to 428 passengers. A full charge of the batteries will enable the vessel to sail for up to seven hours.
The outer hull is fitted with a large LED screen. The interior spaces feature multimedia systems while large panoramic windows will provide passengers with unobstructed views of the outside.
Construction of Starship Navigator Quanyun was completed in compliance with the requirements of the China Classification Society. Design work on the vessel was undertaken by the 605 Research Institute of the China Shipbuilding Group.