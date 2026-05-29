California operator welcomes hybrid harbour tour boat to fleet

Harbor Breeze Cruises, a tour operator based in Long Beach, California, has taken delivery of a new hybrid vessel that will provide harbour tours, whale watch cruises, and dinner events in and around the Los Angeles/Long Beach port complex.

Designed by Nic de Waal of New Zealand-based naval architecture firm Teknicraft Design, the 108-foot (32.9-metre) monohull vessel El Escudo [Spanish, literally "the shield", -ed] was built to exceed US EPA Tier IV and California Air Resources Board air quality requirements.

The vessel boasts a hybrid battery propulsion system fitted with a selective catalytic reduction system and a diesel particulate filter. The system features twin 250kW traction motors and a 588kW BorgWarner energy storage system, allowing for low-emission harbour tours.