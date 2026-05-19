AWARDS 2025 | Best Thrill Boat – Rocket Rebel – Chartwell Marine

This Chartwell Marine-designed, high-speed sightseeing boat recently entered service on the River Thames in London, and is the largest and most advanced in the owner's fleet.

Capable of carrying up to 26 passengers, Rocket Rebel reaches a maximum speed of 30 knots and can execute tight, carving turns. The hull was specifically designed with low freeboard so passengers could feel the boat lean into corners and glide close to the water, for an exhilarating experience.

The boat offers hourly sightseeing tours past iconic landmarks including the London Eye, St Paul’s Cathedral, Tower Bridge, HMS Belfast, and the Tower of London. With its contemporary, sleek design, powerful performance, and focus on passenger thrill, Rocket Rebel provides a fresh way to experience central London from the water.