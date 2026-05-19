AWARDS 2025 | Best Thrill Boat – Rocket Rebel – Chartwell Marine

This Chartwell Marine-designed, high-speed sightseeing boat recently entered service on the River Thames in London, and is the largest and most advanced in the owner's fleet.
Capable of carrying up to 26 passengers, Rocket Rebel reaches a maximum speed of 30 knots and can execute tight, carving turns. The hull was specifically designed with low freeboard so passengers could feel the boat lean into corners and glide close to the water, for an exhilarating experience.
The boat offers hourly sightseeing tours past iconic landmarks including the London Eye, St Paul’s Cathedral, Tower Bridge, HMS Belfast, and the Tower of London. With its contemporary, sleek design, powerful performance, and focus on passenger thrill, Rocket Rebel provides a fresh way to experience central London from the water.
"Rocket Rebel is the first purpose-built high-speed sightseeing vessel on the Thames, designed to meet the IMO High-Speed Craft Code," Andy Page, Chartwell Marine Managing Director, told Baird Maritime. "At 16 metres, it carries 26 passengers at speeds up to 30 knots, making it both the largest and fastest boat in the [owner's] fleet. It is designed to offer a contemporary, sleek and exciting way for visitors to experience London, combining performance, passenger experience and sustainability."
Page remarked that the vessel has been designed around the passenger experience. The helm is positioned to provide an unobstructed view of the sites, while the low freeboard and waterjets allow the boat to lean into turns and glide across the Thames.
Rocket Rebel also reduces environmental impact by being Tier III-compliant, significantly cutting emissions per passenger compared to traditional high-speed sightseeing boats.
"By integrating operational insight, innovative naval architecture, and environmental responsibility, the vessel demonstrates that high-speed operation and sustainability can coexist without compromising the passenger experience, setting a benchmark for urban sightseeing craft in London."
Page said that, because it is a prototype, Rocket Rebel presented several unique challenges. No commercial sightseeing vessel of this size and speed had previously met the IMO High-Speed Craft Code while being able to carry 26 passengers.
"Constructed from lightweight aluminium, the vessel eliminates the environmental impact of a plastic hull with inflatable tubes and delivers long-term durability. The project demonstrated the value of reverse naval architecture, in which the hull, handling and performance characteristics were designed around the passenger ride rather than traditional vessel norms. Low freeboard, vessel heel (lean) and manoeuvrability were optimised to deliver a smooth, thrilling experience while maintaining compliance with strict safety regulations under the High-Speed Craft Code."
One key lesson in Page's view was the importance of early and close collaboration between Chartwell Marine, the builder and the operator. Operational insight, legal expertise, and innovative design solutions were combined to deliver a vessel that meets regulatory requirements, enhances passenger enjoyment, and significantly reduces environmental impact.
Rocket Rebel was built with IMO Tier III compliance in mind, as Page believes environmental compliance and sustainability have become central to modern vessel design. Passenger vessels and high-speed craft are increasingly built to meet IMO Tier III standards, thereby reducing emissions and supporting cleaner operations in urban waterways.
"Operators are prioritising efficiency, manoeuvrability and passenger comfort, driving the adoption of lightweight, high-performance aluminium hulls, waterjet propulsion and hybrid systems that reduce fuel use and noise pollution. Also, the move towards electric and alternative fuel-powered vessels, along with innovations such as foiling craft, reflects both regulatory pressures and commercial demand for cleaner, more efficient vessels."
Rocket Rebel was delivered in 2025, which Page described as a strong year for Chartwell Marine, building on years of steady growth.
"Our Hamble headquarters has expanded to accommodate a workforce of more than 20, and the firm continues to direct more than 50 per cent of profits towards research and development in next-generation vessel design," Page told Baird Maritime.
"We have also strengthened our international footprint, opening a new Singapore office to support APAC projects while continuing work across the US and Europe. In 2024 alone, Chartwell-designed vessels generated over £28 million (US$38 million) in work for UK shipyards, supporting jobs, skills development, and the domestic supply chain."
The company’s 2025 projects spanned multiple sectors, from leisure to offshore wind and workboats. As Page explained, Chartwell has continued to deliver "technically challenging solutions that address specific industry pain points," as demonstrated by Rocket Rebel, Europe’s first HSC Code-compliant open sightseeing vessel.
"Sustainability remains a core focus, with the firm collaborating closely with builders and operators to reduce the environmental impact of marine operations. This approach is reflected in practical, low-emission vessel designs seen recently with the design of hybrid passenger ferries and will continue to guide the business as it supports the UK and international shipbuilding industry."
Chartwell Marine's continuing work on passenger vessel projects is in line with the expected growth of the passenger and tourist vessel sector. Page said this is particularly true for urban centres such as London, where eco-tourism and water-based transport are becoming increasingly popular and contribute significantly to the local economy.
"There is a clear shift towards the use of urban waterways and high-density routes, placing greater emphasis on vessels that are both agile and efficient while maintaining passenger comfort. We are also seeing growing demand for bespoke, technologically innovative vessels as operators look to replace older diesel-powered craft with cleaner, lower-emission alternatives. Lightweight hulls, hybrid propulsion systems, and other low-emission technologies are becoming increasingly important to reduce environmental impact while maintaining operational performance."
In Page's view, the UK remains a hub for this type of innovation, supporting sustainable vessel development across domestic and international markets.
"The UK maritime sector remains a centre of innovation, supported by government initiatives and funding that promote the development of advanced vessel technologies," he told Baird Maritime. "Chartwell Marine has been actively involved in these programmes, exploring sustainable solutions, hybrid systems, and other new technologies for commercial use."
For Page, maintaining a highly skilled workforce remains essential to support this innovation. Partnerships with universities, apprenticeships, and outreach programmes are helping ensure the next generation of naval architects and marine engineers.
"Looking ahead, the sector is expected to focus on decarbonisation, operational efficiency, and adaptable designs. Chartwell continues to leverage cross-sector learning, combining insights from workboats, offshore wind, fast ferries, and leisure craft to deliver vessels that address real-world industry challenges while reinforcing the UK’s position as a hub for maritime expertise."
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