Australian travel specialist Kelsian sells tourism portfolio

Australian travel company the Kelsian Group has entered into binding agreements for the sale of the companies and businesses forming its tourism portfolio to Journey Beyond for a total cash consideration of AU$161 million (US$114 million) on a cash and debt free basis, and subject to customary working capital adjustments.

Under the agreements, Journey Beyond will acquire 100 per cent of the shares in SeaLink Fraser Island, Captain Cook Cruises, SeaLink Marina, Avonward, SeaLink Tasmania, SeaLink Northern Territory, Vyscot, and assets of the businesses operating the Adelaide Sightseeing and SeaLink Whitsundays businesses.