Australian operator Cruise Whitsundays orders sightseeing catamaran

Cruise Whitsundays, a company under Australian tourism group Journey Beyond, has placed an order for a new sightseeing catamaran vessel to be built by Austal Vietnam.

The 36-metre vessel will be deployed year-round as a resort connection service between Airlie Beach, the resorts of Daydream Island and Hamilton Island and Cruise Whitsundays’ Reef World pontoons – located 39 nautical miles from shore at Hardy Reef.