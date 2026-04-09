Australian builder delivers whale-watching catamaran to local owner

Australian builder SeaCat Ships recently delivered a new semi-displacement catamaran vessel to a local tour operator.
Whale Dreamer was designed by SeaCat affiliate SeaSpeed Designs. SeaCat said the bespoke aluminium catamaran has been purpose-built for operations in Sydney’s exposed coastal waters.
Based on SeaCat's semi-displacement deep-vee hull platform, Whale Dreamer delivers enhanced seakeeping performance in offshore conditions. The vessel provides a smooth and controlled ride in swell, with reduced slamming and excellent stability, ensuring passenger comfort.
The newbuild has an LOA of 23.4 metres, a beam of eight metres, a draught of only 1.65 metres, a crew of five, and space for 145 passengers.
Powered by twin Yanmar diesel engines, Whale Dreamer achieves a top speed of 26 knots and cruises economically at 21 knots with a fuel consumption of approximately 75 litres per hour per engine. SeaCat said this offers operators an ideal balance between performance and operating cost.
The vessel features expansive outdoor with three viewing decks, comfortable interior seating, and improved sightlines for wildlife encounters. SeaCat said passenger flow has been carefully considered to allow for efficient boarding, movement, and viewing, enhancing both safety and the overall guest experience.
Whale Dreamer was built in accordance with NSCV Class 1C survey requirements.