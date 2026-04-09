Australian builder delivers whale-watching catamaran to local owner

Australian builder SeaCat Ships recently delivered a new semi-displacement catamaran vessel to a local tour operator.

Whale Dreamer was designed by SeaCat affiliate SeaSpeed Designs. SeaCat said the bespoke aluminium catamaran has been purpose-built for operations in Sydney’s exposed coastal waters.

Based on SeaCat's semi-displacement deep-vee hull platform, Whale Dreamer delivers enhanced seakeeping performance in offshore conditions. The vessel provides a smooth and controlled ride in swell, with reduced slamming and excellent stability, ensuring passenger comfort.

The newbuild has an LOA of 23.4 metres, a beam of eight metres, a draught of only 1.65 metres, a crew of five, and space for 145 passengers.