Japan's NYK to review options for preservation of 1930s-era ocean liner

Early next year, Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) will establish an expert committee dedicated to the long-term preservation of the 95-year-old ocean liner Hikawa Maru moored in front of Yokohama’s Yamashita Park.
Since 2024, NYK has been conducting surveys on the vessel's hull to assess its safety and structural integrity in preparation for large-scale repairs. The company said this long-term preservation project aims not only to ensure the ship’s structural soundness but also to enhance public engagement with its rich historical legacy.
"Based on our findings, we will convene an expert committee specialising in ship preservation and architecture," NYK said in a press release. "This committee will establish technical and conservation policies for repairs, determine best practices for upkeep, and create exhibition strategies to help revitalise the Yokohama waterfront area."
NYK said the 1930-built Hikawa Maru requires preservation to remain safely accessible and educational.
"This project aims to preserve its historic shipbuilding and design heritage while ensuring safety through expertise from Japan and abroad."
The vessel, which NYK built for to serve its Japan–Seattle trans-Pacific line, remains the only extant passenger-cargo ship constructed in pre-war Japan.
Since 1961, the ship has been maintained and preserved at its mooring in front of Yamashita Park. It was designated a National Important Cultural Property in 2016.