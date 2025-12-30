Japan's NYK to review options for preservation of 1930s-era ocean liner

Early next year, Japanese shipping company Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (NYK) will establish an expert committee dedicated to the long-term preservation of the 95-year-old ocean liner Hikawa Maru moored in front of Yokohama’s Yamashita Park.

Since 2024, NYK has been conducting surveys on the vessel's hull to assess its safety and structural integrity in preparation for large-scale repairs. The company said this long-term preservation project aims not only to ensure the ship’s structural soundness but also to enhance public engagement with its rich historical legacy.