Who’s Who: Maritime Movements for July/August 2024

ABP has also appointed a new Chief of Staff with Paul Bristowe, formerly Head of Marine for ABP’s Humber region, taking up the role. He brings extensive senior leadership experience from almost a decade with BP and 25 years of service in the Royal Navy in addition to his ABP career.

The Chief of Staff role has been created to bring together critical enabling functions into one portfolio, including marine operations, safety, environment and security. The Chief of Staff will also be the senior executive with responsibility for ABP’s other marine focused capabilities, UK Dredging and marine consultancy ABPmer.

Bristowe joined ABP in 2022 from BP, where he held a number of senior commercial roles in shipping, supply and trading operations. Before joining the business world, he had a 25-year career in the Royal Navy operating globally as a helicopter pilot, warfare officer, and latterly in command of a Type 23 frigate. He also has an MBA from Cranfield University.