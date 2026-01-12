Wasaline reports passenger growth and turnover increase for 2025

Wasaline reported that passenger volumes increased by 2.6 per cent to 259,769 in 2025. This growth occurred despite the vessel being in dry dock during the final week of December.
Turnover for the year increased by 2.7 per cent to €28.8 million ($31.5 million). While freight volumes saw a slight decline due to the economic downturn and the bankruptcy of Northvolt, the company’s market share in freight operations increased.
CEO Peter Ståhlberg noted increased interest in winter cruises from Central European tourist groups, specifically from Germany.
The company's sole Ro-Pax ferry, Aurora Botnia, returned from the shipyard in Naantali on January 11, 2026, following maintenance on bow and azimuth thrusters. All five-year inspections by the DNV classification society were approved without remarks.
The vessel now features a battery capacity of 12.6 MWh, which the company said is the largest capacity on a Ro-Pax vessel. The upgrade included repainting the car deck and enhancing passenger areas, Wasaline added.