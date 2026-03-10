Wasaline posts record passenger growth for February

NLC Ferry reported its highest February passenger volume since beginning operations in 2013, with 18,191 people travelling on its Wasaline service. This figure represents an 11 per cent increase compared to the same period during the previous year.

Growth was primarily driven by the popularity of an "ice cruising concept" in the Kvarken region, which attracted various groups from across Europe. Managing Director Peter Ståhlberg stated, “Our long-term marketing efforts in Europe are now starting to show results.”

Ståhlberg noted that groups from Germany have been increasingly travelling to experience the local winter environment. He added that this segment expands annually and that international tourists have expressed satisfaction with the service provided during their trips.