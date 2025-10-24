Viking Line reports stronger Q3 earnings despite economic headwinds

Finnish ferry operator Viking Line has reported a stronger third quarter for 2025 compared to the previous year, despite what it described as ongoing economic challenges in its operating area.

Sales for the quarter amounted to €152.5 million ($177.1 million), slightly up from €151.5 million in Q3 2024. Operating income was €28.7 million, compared to €29.4 million last year, while income before taxes improved to €31.6 million from €28.4 million.