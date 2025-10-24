Viking Line reports stronger Q3 earnings despite economic headwinds

Finnish ferry operator Viking Line has reported a stronger third quarter for 2025 compared to the previous year, despite what it described as ongoing economic challenges in its operating area.
Sales for the quarter amounted to €152.5 million ($177.1 million), slightly up from €151.5 million in Q3 2024. Operating income was €28.7 million, compared to €29.4 million last year, while income before taxes improved to €31.6 million from €28.4 million.
President and CEO Jan Hanses stated that after unstable weather negatively affected travel early in the quarter, the situation improved towards the end, positively impacting earnings.
However, he noted that the strained economic development continues to result in cautious consumer behaviour.
For the first nine months of 2025, consolidated sales were €368.3 million, slightly down from €370.6 million in the same period last year.
Operating income totalled €17.5 million, compared to €25.2 million in 2024, mainly due to planned vessel dockings in the first quarter which negatively affected passenger volumes.
Income before taxes for the nine-month period was €14.4 million, down from €16.1 million.
Investments during the first nine months totalled €15.4 million, mainly related to dockings of the Gabriella and Viking XPRS. The group's passenger numbers on its wholly-owned vessels were 3.58 million, slightly down from 3.64 million last year, while total cargo volume increased to 104,666 units from 98,779 units.
Despite continued uncertainty regarding the economic downturn and geopolitical situation, the company maintained its outlook, estimating that pre-tax profits for the full year 2025 will be on par with 2024.