Viking Line reports record cargo volumes for 2025 fiscal year

Viking Line transported a record 139,484 cargo units in 2025, an increase of nearly four per cent compared to 2024. During the same period, 4.6 million passengers travelled on the company’s five vessels.
Passenger volume decreased by 0.8 per cent compared to 2024. However, the Birka Gotland, jointly owned with Gotlandsbolaget, saw a 30 per cent increase to 570,513 passengers.
The number of passengers sailing between Helsinki and Stockholm increased 12 per cent to 808,787, raising the company’s market share on the route to 47 per cent. A total of 1,823,917 people travelled between Helsinki and Tallinn, while 1,944,798 sailed between Turku and Stockholm.
International passenger numbers grew by 13.5 per cent. Deputy CEO Peter Hellgren noted that upgrades to the Viking XPRS have improved the vessel’s performance on the Helsinki–Tallinn route.
In June, Viking Line presented its concept for an electric-powered passenger and car ferry intended for service between Helsinki and Tallinn.
The project aims to introduce what the company described as the world’s largest electric-powered passenger and car ferry by the early 2030s. A total of 509,634 passenger cars were transported across the fleet during the year.
The route from Turku to Mariehamn and Stockholm remained the busiest with 1,944,798 passengers, followed by the Helsinki to Tallinn service with 1,823,917. The Helsinki-Mariehamn-Stockholm route recorded 808,787 passengers, while other special cruises accounted for 31,071 travellers.