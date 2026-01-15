Viking Line reports record cargo volumes for 2025 fiscal year

Viking Line transported a record 139,484 cargo units in 2025, an increase of nearly four per cent compared to 2024. During the same period, 4.6 million passengers travelled on the company’s five vessels.

Passenger volume decreased by 0.8 per cent compared to 2024. However, the Birka Gotland, jointly owned with Gotlandsbolaget, saw a 30 per cent increase to 570,513 passengers.

The number of passengers sailing between Helsinki and Stockholm increased 12 per cent to 808,787, raising the company’s market share on the route to 47 per cent. A total of 1,823,917 people travelled between Helsinki and Tallinn, while 1,944,798 sailed between Turku and Stockholm.