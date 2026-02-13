Viking Line reports lower operating income in 2025

Viking Line reported sales of €480.9 million ($524.2 million) for the 2025 financial year, compared to €480.2 million the previous year. Operating income for the period totalled €21.1 million, which the company noted was a decrease from the €26.7 million reported in 2024.

The company stated that the outcome was mainly explained by the first quarter, when two vessels were out of service for planned dockings. The board of directors has proposed a dividend of at most €1 per share to be paid in two instalments during 2026.

Freight volumes reached a historical record of 139,484 units during the year, representing a market share of 19.4 per cent. Viking Line stated that this result was noteworthy given that the Finnish economy experienced near zero growth during the period.