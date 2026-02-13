Viking Line reports lower operating income in 2025

Viking Line reported sales of €480.9 million ($524.2 million) for the 2025 financial year, compared to €480.2 million the previous year. Operating income for the period totalled €21.1 million, which the company noted was a decrease from the €26.7 million reported in 2024.
The company stated that the outcome was mainly explained by the first quarter, when two vessels were out of service for planned dockings. The board of directors has proposed a dividend of at most €1 per share to be paid in two instalments during 2026.
Freight volumes reached a historical record of 139,484 units during the year, representing a market share of 19.4 per cent. Viking Line stated that this result was noteworthy given that the Finnish economy experienced near zero growth during the period.
Passenger volumes on the group’s wholly owned vessels reached 4,608,573, which was a marginal decrease from the previous year. The group maintained a market share of 59.8 per cent in the traffic area between Finland and Sweden.
The Birka Gotland, which is jointly owned with Gotlandsbolaget, completed its first full year in service with 570,513 passengers. The Chief Executive Officer stated that results for the vessel, "did not fully meet our expectations," though noted a gradual improvement in operations.
Investments for the year totalled €19.6 million, with significant portions directed toward the dockings of the Gabriella and Viking XPRS. This figure compared to investments of €24.6 million during the 2024 financial period.
The company’s board of directors assessed that profit before tax for 2026 is expected to be, "on par with or slightly better than 2025.” However, Viking Line noted that significant uncertainty remains due to a prolonged economic downturn and geopolitical instability.
Operating costs increased by 1.7 per cent to €328.6 million, partly due to the staffing of the Birka Gotland with service personnel. The group reported that cash and cash equivalents amounted to €47.6 million at the end of December 31, 2025.