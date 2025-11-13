VIDEO | New Bahrain-Qatar ferry link now operational

A new ferry service was recently established for the transport of passengers directly between Bahrain and Qatar via the Arabian Gulf as an alternative to air travel.
Up to three round-trips are scheduled for each day with each one-way transit lasting between 70 and 80 minutes. The schedule of trips can still be adjusted depending on passenger numbers.
The stops on the route, which spans nearly 35 nautical miles, are Saadah Marina on Bahrain's Muharraq Island and the Port of Al-Ruwais on Qatar's northern coast.
The ferries that currently serve the route can seat either 28 or 32 passengers and some even have VIP sections. All vessels feature amenities such as plush seating and refreshment kiosks.
The new passenger-only service is being operated by Bahraini private company the Masar Group with booking done via the latter's electronic ticketing platform.
Sailings were initially available to GCC residents only but have since been expanded to also accommodate travellers of other nationalities.