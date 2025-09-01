VESSEL REVIEW | Zhejiang Suichangdu 0053 – Commuter ferry for operation in China's Hushan Reservoir

The newbuild has an LOA of 15.8 metres (51.8 feet), a beam of 3.80 metres (12.5 feet), a depth of 1.40 metres (4.6 feet), and space for 30 passengers in a main deck cabin.

The vessel is of steel monohull construction and is powered by a diesel engine driving a propeller. This configuration enables it to reach speeds of just over seven knots.