Ferry

VESSEL REVIEW | Zhejiang Suichangdu 0053 – Commuter ferry for operation in China's Hushan Reservoir

Deqing County Jianhao Shipbuilding in China has handed over a new ferry to local owner Suichang County Transportation.

Named Zhejiang Suichangdu 0053 (浙遂昌渡0053), the vessel was designed by Jiaxing Jinhang Ship Design for operation in inland waters.

Suitable for low-speed transit in reservoir waters

The newbuild has an LOA of 15.8 metres (51.8 feet), a beam of 3.80 metres (12.5 feet), a depth of 1.40 metres (4.6 feet), and space for 30 passengers in a main deck cabin.

The vessel is of steel monohull construction and is powered by a diesel engine driving a propeller. This configuration enables it to reach speeds of just over seven knots.

Built for comfortable sailings

The design emphasised improved stability, which was lacking on some of the older vessels plying the same routes. This ensures safer navigation as well as greater onboard space to allow passengers to move around more easily.

After delivery, Zhejiang Suichangdu 0053 was put into operation at Hushan Wharf in Suichang County, transporting passengers across the Hushan Reservoir Area.

SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Ferry
Flag: China
Owner: Suichang County Transportation, China
Builder: Deqing County Jianhao Shipbuilding, China
Hull construction material: Steel
Superstructure construction material: Steel
Deck construction material: Steel
Length overall: 15.8 metres (51.8 feet)
Beam: 3.80 metres (12.5 feet)
Depth: 1.40 metres (4.6 feet)
Propulsion: Propeller
Maximum speed: 7.1 knots
Type of fuel: Diesel
Passengers: 30
Operational area: Hushan Reservoir, China
