VESSEL REVIEW | Yuandao Boat – Compact ferry to serve commuter routes in Singapore
China’s AFAI Southern Shipyard has completed construction of a new ferry ordered by an operator from Singapore.
Yuandao Boat (源岛之舟; Yuandao Zhizhou) is an all-aluminium monohull with an LOA of 22.35 metres (73.32 feet), a beam of 6.05 metres (19.8 feet), a draught of only 1.25 metres (4.1 feet), a depth of 2.93 metres (9.61 feet), and seating for up to 60 passengers.
High transit speed coupled with increased capacity
The IMO Tier III-compliant propulsion system delivers a service speed of 20 knots, though trials showed that a top speed of 23 knots can be achieved.
The lightweight aluminium construction contributes to navigation efficiency and allows for a slightly greater passenger capacity compared to steel-hulled vessels of similar dimensions.
Capable of low-noise operation for inner city service
A wet exhaust system is also fitted to reduce noise and heat. Solar panels meanwhile supply electrical power for the onboard systems while at berth.
The passenger cabin has ample interior lighting and insulating panels that keep outside noise levels to as low as 60 dB, well below the maximum limit of 75 dB set by the IMO’s Code on Noise Levels on Board Ships.
The wheelhouse is mounted forward of the cabin to ensure unobstructed visibility ahead for the helm operator.
Also fitted forward-leaning windscreens to help reduce glare and to minimise the use of wipers when underway during inclement weather.