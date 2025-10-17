VESSEL REVIEW | Yuandao Boat – Compact ferry to serve commuter routes in Singapore

China’s AFAI Southern Shipyard has completed construction of a new ferry ordered by an operator from Singapore.

Yuandao Boat (源岛之舟; Yuandao Zhizhou) is an all-aluminium monohull with an LOA of 22.35 metres (73.32 feet), a beam of 6.05 metres (19.8 feet), a draught of only 1.25 metres (4.1 feet), a depth of 2.93 metres (9.61 feet), and seating for up to 60 passengers.