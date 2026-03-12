VESSEL REVIEW | Waitemata 1 – Hybrid fast ferry to serve commuter routes in New Zealand's Auckland region
New Zealand vessel operator Fullers360 has taken delivery of a new hybrid electric catamaran ferry constructed by local company Q-West Boat Builders.
Waitemata 1 will be operated on the commuter route between Auckland and Devonport, thus making her the city of Auckland’s first plug-in hybrid electric fast ferry. The cabin is of modular construction, with the main deck configured for metro operations and overflow capacity to the upper deck.
The vessel is of all-aluminium construction and has an LOA of 34.6 metres (114 feet), a beam of 9.5 metres (31 feet), a draught of only 1.5 metres (4.9 feet), a depth of 3.15 metres (10.3 feet), a crew of three, and space for 300 passengers and 20 bicycles.
Standard commuter amenities coupled with high transit speeds
The ferry has been designed for safe, comfortable, and highly reliable commercial rapid transit ferry services. The passenger experience has even been enhanced via the inclusion of a range of seating options.
The main passenger cabin also has tables, USB charging ports, fold-up luggage compartments, and floor-to-ceiling windows to provide unobstructed views of the outside.
Adaptable propulsion setup
The propulsion setup consists of four Danfoss EM-PMI540-T4000 electric motors, four Hamilton HTX42 waterjets, a 1,944kWh battery pack, and two Danfoss EM-PMI540-T3000 generators to further extend the vessel's operating range. This configuration can deliver a top speed of 28 knots and a service speed of 12 knots.
The vessel can even be refitted to operate on hydrogen fuel for increased range in the future.
Full range of safety features
The propulsion machinery has liquid cooling systems of pumps and heat exchangers for the electric motors, converters, inverters and switchboards as well as chillers for the batteries.
The design also boasts electrical equipment and cable route arrangement to minimise electromagnetic interference while ventilation systems and fire suppression systems will ensure safety.
The vessel has tank capacities of 5,140 litres (1,130 gallons) for fuel and 1,000 litres (200 gallons) each for freshwater and sullage.
Fullers360 will operate Waitemata 1 on behalf of Auckland Transport, the council-controlled organisation responsible for the transport infrastructure throughout the Auckland Region.
Design work on the new ferry was completed in compliance with Maritime New Zealand regulations.