VESSEL REVIEW | Waitemata 1 – Hybrid fast ferry to serve commuter routes in New Zealand's Auckland region

New Zealand vessel operator Fullers360 has taken delivery of a new hybrid electric catamaran ferry constructed by local company Q-West Boat Builders.

Waitemata 1 will be operated on the commuter route between Auckland and Devonport, thus making her the city of Auckland’s first plug-in hybrid electric fast ferry. The cabin is of modular construction, with the main deck configured for metro operations and overflow capacity to the upper deck.

The vessel is of all-aluminium construction and has an LOA of 34.6 metres (114 feet), a beam of 9.5 metres (31 feet), a draught of only 1.5 metres (4.9 feet), a depth of 3.15 metres (10.3 feet), a crew of three, and space for 300 passengers and 20 bicycles.