VESSEL REVIEW | Vittorio Morace – Hybrid inter-island ferry for Italy's Liberty Lines

All components are coordinated by MTU’s NautIQ Blue Vision NG control and monitoring system. The complete propulsion system will be monitored by the MTU NautIQ Foresight equipment health monitoring system. It collects data on the technical condition and analyses and stores it in order to improve the operational availability of the vessel, reduce maintenance costs, and lower fuel consumption and thus CO2 emissions.

The ferry is able to cruise at up to eight knots in full electric mode for 30 minutes when operating in ports and to recharge its batteries even while underway. A maximum speed of 30 knots and a service speed of 28 knots can be achieved when in conventional operating mode, though hybrid mode will also permit high cruising speeds. Liberty Lines said the propulsion arrangement already complies with IMO Tier III emissions requirements even though these are not yet in force in the company’s areas of operations in the Mediterranean.