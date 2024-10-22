VESSEL REVIEW | Unity of Majestic & Ethos of Majestic – Fast catamaran ferries for Singapore-Indonesia route
Indonesian shipyard Cahaya Samudra recently delivered two new fast ferries in a series to Singapore operator Majestic Fast Ferry. The newbuilds will replace older vessels in the owner's fleet that have since been sold to owners in Asia, Europe, the South Pacific, and the Middle East.
Improvements in efficiency and comfort over earlier ferries
The Singapore-flagged ferries Unity of Majestic and Ethos of Majestic each have all-aluminium construction, a length of 42 metres (140 feet), a beam of 10 metres (30 feet), a draught of only 1.4 metres (4.6 feet), a crew of nine, and seating for up to 343 passengers on two decks.
Each of the new ferries boasts a sleek design including updated aesthetics and more spacious seating. The operational efficiency has increased compared to earlier vessels in the Majestic Fast Ferry fleet via the inclusion of a revised hull form capable of increased deadweight, while operational sea condition limits and passenger numbers are also enhanced. The newbuilds are therefore regarded as upgraded variants of an earlier generation of ferries.
The main deck on each ferry has airline-style seating for 295 passengers, luggage storage space, and five toilets including one that is large enough to also be accessible to wheelchair-bound individuals. The upper deck can accommodate 48 passengers and features a large toilet, luggage holds, and an elevated wheelhouse.
Boarding and disembarkation are via port and starboard side entrances located amidships on the main deck, thus allowing for greater operational flexibility.
Waterjet propulsion delivering higher speeds
Four MTU 12V2000M72 engines that each produce 1,080 kW (1,450 hp) at 2,250 rpm will drive Kongsberg KaMeWa 56 A3 waterjets via ZF 3050D gearboxes to deliver a top speed of 39 knots and a cruising speed of 36 knots. This arrangement is controlled from the wheelhouse, which has helm seating positions for three crewmembers.
The engines are fed by two 8,300-litre (1,800-gallon) fuel tanks while another 2,600-litre (570-gallon) tanks will hold fresh water and a 1,300-lite (290-gallon) tank is allotted for sullage. The onboard systems meanwhile draw electrical power from two Perkins 99kW generators.
Additional ferries from the same series are currently under construction at Cahaya Samudra's facilities and will be delivered to Majestic Fast Ferry upon completion. These will also be operated on the company's routes between Singapore and the city of Batam in the Indonesian province of Riau Islands.
Design work on Unity of Majestic and Ethos of Majestic was completed in compliance with Bureau Veritas class rules including those for high-speed craft.