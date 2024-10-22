VESSEL REVIEW | Unity of Majestic & Ethos of Majestic – Fast catamaran ferries for Singapore-Indonesia route

The Singapore-flagged ferries Unity of Majestic and Ethos of Majestic each have all-aluminium construction, a length of 42 metres (140 feet), a beam of 10 metres (30 feet), a draught of only 1.4 metres (4.6 feet), a crew of nine, and seating for up to 343 passengers on two decks.

Each of the new ferries boasts a sleek design including updated aesthetics and more spacious seating. The operational efficiency has increased compared to earlier vessels in the Majestic Fast Ferry fleet via the inclusion of a revised hull form capable of increased deadweight, while operational sea condition limits and passenger numbers are also enhanced. The newbuilds are therefore regarded as upgraded variants of an earlier generation of ferries.