VESSEL REVIEW | The Origin – Solar-powered ferry to be operated in India's Sukna Lake

The owner also wanted a vessel that promised low operating and maintenance costs. The use of battery propulsion helps lower these costs, as the vessel would not have to rely on petrol or any other traditional marine fuel. Also, because the solar panels can already supply over 70 per cent of the vessel’s total energy requirements at any given time, there is no need to charge the batteries as often, which reduces costs even further.

The solar panels operate from 09:00 to 15:00 daily when solar power is at its peak. During this time, the energy produced by the solar panels is transferred to the motors or used to charge the batteries. This way, the motors get 50 per cent of their power directly from the solar panels, and the remaining 50 per cent comes from the batteries. This extends the range of the boat and reduces the size of the batteries that need to be installed.