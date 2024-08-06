VESSEL REVIEW | The Origin – Solar-powered ferry to be operated in India's Sukna Lake
Indian boatbuilder NavAlt Solar and Electric Boats has completed construction of a new catamaran ferry fitted with photovoltaic panels. Named The Origin, the solar-powered ferry will be operated primarily in Sukna Lake in the city of Chandigarh in Punjab state.
The new ferry is being operated by Navya Luxury Cruise on behalf of Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Development Corporation (CITCO). It can also be used for sightseeing trips and private event charters.
The FRP vessel has an LOA of 13 metres (43 feet), a beam of 3.6 metres (12 feet), seating for up to 25 passengers, and a lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery pack that drives two 6kW electric outboard engines to deliver a service speed of six knots and a range of 60 kilometres (37 miles). Solar power is supplied via a 3kW plant.
“The boat has a large sonar panel array, which will enable it to run entirely on solar power,” Vysakh E.D., NavAlt’s Global Sales and Marketing Manager, told Baird Maritime. “It can operate for up to seven hours on a full charge of the batteries.
Vysakh added that the vessel was designed to promote a more luxurious feel with couches, tables, and electric portholes. The main cabin features an entertainment system consisting of a TV screen and speakers. The ferry itself is of modular construction, allowing it to be disassembled, transported in multiple containers, and then quickly re-assembled on-site.
Quieter transport alternative for Sukna Lake
“The owner wanted a boat that could be used for both leisure and commercial purposes,” added Vysakh. “They envisioned a comfortable and luxurious space for people to relax and enjoy sightseeing along the water.”
The vessel was developed to accommodate a high volume of daily passenger traffic, as the area where it will operate also falls within the routes of many other boats. The owner initially had the goal of simply jumpstarting tourism in the area. Later, however, there came another requirement for amenities such as onboard entertainment systems.
The owner also wanted a vessel that promised low operating and maintenance costs. The use of battery propulsion helps lower these costs, as the vessel would not have to rely on petrol or any other traditional marine fuel. Also, because the solar panels can already supply over 70 per cent of the vessel’s total energy requirements at any given time, there is no need to charge the batteries as often, which reduces costs even further.
The solar panels operate from 09:00 to 15:00 daily when solar power is at its peak. During this time, the energy produced by the solar panels is transferred to the motors or used to charge the batteries. This way, the motors get 50 per cent of their power directly from the solar panels, and the remaining 50 per cent comes from the batteries. This extends the range of the boat and reduces the size of the batteries that need to be installed.
Ideal for extended-duration operations
“The solar panel setup is simple and requires only minimal maintenance,” Vysakh told Baird Maritime. “The only replacement to be done is when the battery cells need to make way for new units, which will happen only every seven or eight years.”
For added safety, the boat utilises a dual-system setup with two battery banks and two electric motors that operate independently. If one system fails, the other will still be adequate for generating the necessary propulsive power.
The batteries themselves are connected to monitoring systems that assess parameters such as voltage and temperature, so that the crew can resolve issues as early as possible. A user-friendly dashboard displays all relevant information about the battery and motor status for early identification of possible issues. Also, “fly-by-wire” steering is incorporated in place of a traditional mechanical system.
Vysakh remarked that the main challenge in designing the vessel lay mainly in taking a proven 10-metre (-foot) platform and expanding it to accommodate more passengers. Configuring the layout also proved complex, but this was resolved by increasing the hull length and raising the ceiling. The resulting increase in space also meant there would be additional room for cabins and tables.
“The interior design of the new boat is somewhat similar to that of another vessel we launched last year,” Vysakh explained. “We simply based the design on that earlier boat and incorporated a few changes, and we also had to exert more effort in the finishing and painting stage, as it is meant to be a luxury vessel. We are happy to say that the owners were satisfied with what we delivered.”