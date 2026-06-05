VESSEL REVIEW | Spirit of 1733 – Commuter and tourist catamaran to serve US Virgin Islands
The US Virgin Islands Department of Public Works (DPW) recently introduced a new catamaran ferry into service.
Spirit of 1733 has already commenced operations on the commuter and tourist route between Red Hook on St. Thomas and Cruz Bay on St. John. Built by Louisiana-based builder Gulf Craft, the vessel can transport up to 300 passengers and run at speeds of up to 28 knots thanks to her US EPA Tier IV diesel propulsion arrangement.
The newbuild joins two existing DPW 28-metre (92-foot) ferries that have served the same area for more than a decade.
Proven conventional propulsion setup delivering high speed and long range
Spirit of 1733 has all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 104.3 feet (31.79 metres), a beam of 28 feet (8.5 metres), a maximum draught of only seven feet (two metres), a depth of 9.8 feet (three metres), a deadweight of 37, and a crew of three.
Her propulsion setup consists of two Caterpillar C32 main engines that each produce 895 kW (1,200 hp) at 1,800 rpm, two Caterpillar C4.4 generators, and bow thrusters from OMS Electric. The main engines drive two fixed-pitch propellers via Twin Disc MGX6620 gearboxes to deliver a range of 450 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 24 knots.
Laid out to ensure ease of onboard movement
The air-conditioned main cabin can accommodate 202 passengers and features five dedicated wheelchair-accessible spaces, two ADA-compliant toilets, and a fully enclosed luggage room. Integrated side ramps facilitate safe embarkation and disembarkation, while the upper deck provides open-air seating for an additional 100 passengers.
The vessel also boasts tank capacities of 2,000 gallons (7,600 litres) for fuel oil, 500 gallons (1,900 litres) for freshwater, and another 500 gallons for blackwater. The wheelhouse electronics meanwhile include a Furuno radar.
Spirit of 1733 sails under the US flag and was built in compliance with US Coast Guard Subchapter K regulations.