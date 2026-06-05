VESSEL REVIEW | Spirit of 1733 – Commuter and tourist catamaran to serve US Virgin Islands

The US Virgin Islands Department of Public Works (DPW) recently introduced a new catamaran ferry into service.

Spirit of 1733 has already commenced operations on the commuter and tourist route between Red Hook on St. Thomas and Cruz Bay on St. John. Built by Louisiana-based builder Gulf Craft, the vessel can transport up to 300 passengers and run at speeds of up to 28 knots thanks to her US EPA Tier IV diesel propulsion arrangement.

The newbuild joins two existing DPW 28-metre (92-foot) ferries that have served the same area for more than a decade.