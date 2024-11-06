VESSEL REVIEW | Sea Express III – Fast catamaran ferry delivered to Virgin Islands operator
Thai/Australian boatbuilder SeaCat Ships recently handed over a new aluminium catamaran ferry to Aquatic Rentals, an operator that serves some of the inter-island routes in both the US and British Virgin Islands.
The aptly named Sea Express III will primarily be operated as an inter-island ferry, but it may also be used for sightseeing tours for cruise ship guests in the region.
“The vessel needed to be a robust, small-to-medium sized, high-speed craft that was straightforward in design and also resilient, facilitating easy operation and maintenance,” Paul Birgan, Director and Design Manager at SeaCat Ships, told Baird Maritime. “Recent sea trials in the Gulf of Thailand also confirmed her impressive performance and fuel efficiency.”
Birgan added that the catamaran was built in Thailand to meet US Coast Guard standards for operation in the Caribbean.
“With a planing hull and excellent seakeeping performance, she can reach a top speed of 27 knots and can transport up to 80 passengers, 66 of whom will be inside the main cabin. Outfitted with multiple redundancy systems and upgraded safety equipment, she ensures a high level of operational safety.”
Expanding the owner's existing transport capabilities
Sea Express III has an LOA of 18.4 metres (60.4 feet), a beam of 6.06 metres (19.9 feet), a draught of only 1.95 metres (6.4 feet), and space for three crewmembers. Two 600kW (800hp) IMO Tier III diesel engines drive BP Marine fixed-pitch, stainless steel propellers via ZF 665A downward-angle gearboxes to deliver a cruising speed of 24 knots at 85 per cent MCR. The engines are fed by two 830-litre (180-gallon) tanks.
“The smaller sized vessel adds flexibility to the owner’s larger ferry fleet, enabling cost-effective, fuel-efficient operation on less busy routes and reducing both fuel consumption and crewing costs compared to larger vessels,” Birgan remarked. “As for the propulsion setup, it features custom-fabricated aluminium mini-keels, which allow the hull to dock independently while offering propeller protection and improved directional stability in following seas.”
The ferry’s deck equipment includes a Maxwell anchor and a Muir winch. The deck equipment consists of proven, reliable systems with strong support and backup options to ensure dependable operation.
The electronics suite features an integrated radar/GPS/plotter system supplied by Simrad. CCTV camera feeds are integrated into the Simrad screens, allowing for convenient and comprehensive onboard monitoring. Electrical power for the onboard systems is drawn from two Zenith 30kVA generators.
The helm and passenger seats were provided by Seaborne while Ocean installed the aluminium hatches and doors. The interiors are kept comfortable with the aid of a split AC system.
“The vessel is equipped with the latest, trusted models from reputable suppliers, delivering a high-performance, reliable setup,” added Birgan.
Ensuring compliance with international standards
For SeaCat Ships, ensuring compliance with US Coast Guard standards proved to be a major challenge in designing Sea Express III.
“All design plans required approval in Washington and often involved multiple revisions to meet strict regulatory criteria,” Birgan told Baird Maritime. “We were able to ensure that the vessel’s structure is extremely strong, capable of withstanding open-sea conditions on international voyages.”
As the vessel was built outside the United States, there were frequent inspections by US Coast Guard representatives. Birgan said meeting coast guard requirements presented a challenge, though the process was made smoother with the support and guidance from the inspectors.
“This project offered valuable insights into US Coast Guard compliance and approval, providing a solid foundation for meeting these regulatory and design standards in future high-speed craft builds,” Birgan remarked.