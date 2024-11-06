VESSEL REVIEW | Sea Express III – Fast catamaran ferry delivered to Virgin Islands operator

The aptly named Sea Express III will primarily be operated as an inter-island ferry, but it may also be used for sightseeing tours for cruise ship guests in the region.

“The vessel needed to be a robust, small-to-medium sized, high-speed craft that was straightforward in design and also resilient, facilitating easy operation and maintenance,” Paul Birgan, Director and Design Manager at SeaCat Ships, told Baird Maritime. “Recent sea trials in the Gulf of Thailand also confirmed her impressive performance and fuel efficiency.”