VESSEL REVIEW | Sarma – Hydrofoil catamaran ferry for operation on Russia’s Lake Baikal

“It was designed in cooperation with Dr Gunther Migeotte in South Africa,” Sea Tech CEO Petr Ezhov told Baird Maritime. “Both parties have extensive experience in designing hydrofoil vessels and the foil system brings together the von Schertel and Alexeyev schools of knowledge on hydrofoil design.”

The ferry has an LOA of 36.7 metres (120 feet), a beam of 11.4 metres (37.4 feet), a draught of only 0.9 metre (three feet), a displacement of 100 tonnes, and space for 148 passengers and four crewmembers. The vessel can reach speed of up to 35 knots and sail over 1,000 kilometres (620 miles).