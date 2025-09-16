VESSEL REVIEW | Ruby of Dumai – Modern fast ferry to serve Indonesia's inter-island routes

The Dumai Express Group, a ferry operator that serves coastal and inter-island routes throughout Indonesia, recently took delivery of a new fast catamaran built by local shipyard Cahaya Samudra.

Ruby of Dumai is the first in a series of two all-aluminium ferries ordered by Dumai Express from the same builder. Both vessels have been tailored to local conditions ensuring that the operator can safely deploy the vessel immediately to meet growing demand for its domestic routes throughout the country.