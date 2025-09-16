VESSEL REVIEW | Ruby of Dumai – Modern fast ferry to serve Indonesia's inter-island routes
The Dumai Express Group, a ferry operator that serves coastal and inter-island routes throughout Indonesia, recently took delivery of a new fast catamaran built by local shipyard Cahaya Samudra.
Ruby of Dumai is the first in a series of two all-aluminium ferries ordered by Dumai Express from the same builder. Both vessels have been tailored to local conditions ensuring that the operator can safely deploy the vessel immediately to meet growing demand for its domestic routes throughout the country.
Larger size coupled with shallower draught for better port accessibility
The ferries boast a number of improvements over an earlier series of 30-metre (98-foot) catamarans that are also being operated by Dumai Express. In particular, the newer vessels offer improved operational efficiency via extended sterns, bespoke hull forms, and customised propeller tunnels.
The design enhancements mean Ruby of Dumai can provide a full-load draught of just 1.5 metres (4.9 feet), allowing better access to more local ports and infrastructure while ensuring reduced emissions and shorter travel times over the same distances.
The newbuild is slightly larger than her predecessors in the Dumai Express fleet, boasting an LOA of 33.85 metres (111.1 feet), a beam of 8.5 metres (28 feet), and a depth of three metres (9.8 feet).
The newer vessels are also configured to allow the operator to choose between different twin MAN D2862 engine setups – a high speed 1,324kW (1,776hp) option or a standard 1,066kW (1,430hp) option. In the case of Ruby of Dumai, two examples of the 1,066kW engine are currently installed, and these drive two propellers to deliver a top speed of 33 knots and a cruising speed of 30 knots.
Onboard layout emphasising efficiency
Ruby of Dumai provides a capacity of 271 passengers plus eight crewmembers across a functional two-deck layout that boasts spacious passenger cabins, expansive views, and enhanced comfort.
The vessel’s main deck, capable of seating 213 passengers, features midship entry doors for central boarding near the stairs to the upper deck, with luggage racks positioned both centrally and at the forward end of the cabin. Three toilets are also located at the rear of the main deck.
The full-beam upper deck includes seating for 58 passengers, a wheelhouse, and an aft toilet. Tank capacities meanwhile are 10,000 litres (2,200 gallons), 3,400 litres (750 gallons) and 1,000 litres (220 gallons) for fuel, freshwater and sullage, respectively.
Power for the various onboard systems is provided by two Perkins 4.4TW2GM 80kVA generators.
Ruby of Dumai has already commenced operational sailings. Her still unnamed sister is meanwhile under construction and is scheduled to be completed by late 2025.