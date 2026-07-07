VESSEL REVIEW | RK Synergy – Compact electric harbour shuttle to serve Port of Singapore

Singapore-based shipping company Hoe Ee Marine has taken delivery of a new harbour passenger vessel built by Guangdong Sinoway Composite Materials of China.

Boasting all-electric propulsion and lightweight carbon fibre construction, the 18.5-metre (60.7-foot) RK Synergy was completed as a catamaran craft capable of reaching 16 knots thanks to a total installed power of 240 kW.

Suitable for personnel transport and small-volume cargo delivery in coastal waters, she is specially developed for crew transfer and shuttle services between large vessels at busy ports and anchorages.

“The shipowner put forward clear mandatory full-dimensional customised requirements for this vessel,” S. K. Huang, General Manager of Sinoway, told Baird Maritime. “In terms of performance, the craft features the core advantages of zero emission, low noise and high operational efficiency, and she enables convenient full-lifecycle maintenance on the premise of comprehensive safety protection throughout all operation links.

“In terms of application scenarios, the vessel is designed for short-distance port transfer within 40 nautical miles. She can carry no less than 12 personnel per voyage and support loading and unloading of cargo up to two tons simultaneously. In terms of restrictive conditions, the overall vessel delivery cycle was strictly limited to within 10 months.”