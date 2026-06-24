VESSEL REVIEW | Putuo Ciyun – Ferry and tourist shuttle to serve China's Zhoushan Islands
China’s Jianglong Shipbuilding has handed over a new monohull ferry to local operator Zhoushan Putuo Roundabout Passenger Transport.
Named Putuo Ciyun (普陀慈云), the vessel will be operated both as a ferry and as a tourist shuttle serving the Zhoushan Islands in Zhejiang province.
Layout maximising viewing opportunities
The newbuild has all-steel construction, an LOA of 45 metres (150 feet), a beam of 9.2 metres (30 feet), and space for 251 passengers. Two main engines driving propellers will deliver a service speed of 16 knots.
The upper deck features large panoramic windows to permit sightseeing while inside the main cabin, though the top deck also boasts an open-air observation area offering all-round visibility during clear weather.
Prominent regional design elements coupled with durable construction
According to Chinese media, the overall design of the vessel includes elements inspired by Zhoushan City’s maritime culture, while the interiors have been laid out with an “island style” theme.
Putuo Ciyun was also built to operate under Beaufort Force nine conditions, ensuring continued safe navigation when subjected to wind speeds of 47 knots.