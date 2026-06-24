VESSEL REVIEW | Putuo Ciyun – Ferry and tourist shuttle to serve China's Zhoushan Islands

China’s Jianglong Shipbuilding has handed over a new monohull ferry to local operator Zhoushan Putuo Roundabout Passenger Transport.

Named Putuo Ciyun (普陀慈云), the vessel will be operated both as a ferry and as a tourist shuttle serving the Zhoushan Islands in Zhejiang province.

Layout maximising viewing opportunities

The newbuild has all-steel construction, an LOA of 45 metres (150 feet), a beam of 9.2 metres (30 feet), and space for 251 passengers. Two main engines driving propellers will deliver a service speed of 16 knots.