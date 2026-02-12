VESSEL REVIEW | Pass'avel – Hybrid sailing commuter/tour boat to be operated in Gulf of Morbihan off France

French shipbuilder Pech'Alu International has delivered a new sailing passenger boat to Brittany-based operator Le Passeur des Îles.

Designed by L20 Naval, Pass’avel is a monohull commuter and tourist vessel capable of accommodating up to 58 passengers.

Boasting a lightweight aluminium hull and a wooden superstructure, she will be operated along with four other vessels between Arzon and Locmariaquer in Brittany’s Morbihan department with each one-way trip across the Gulf of Morbihan lasting approximately 20 minutes.