VESSEL REVIEW | Pass'avel – Hybrid sailing commuter/tour boat to be operated in Gulf of Morbihan off France
French shipbuilder Pech'Alu International has delivered a new sailing passenger boat to Brittany-based operator Le Passeur des Îles.
Designed by L20 Naval, Pass’avel is a monohull commuter and tourist vessel capable of accommodating up to 58 passengers.
Boasting a lightweight aluminium hull and a wooden superstructure, she will be operated along with four other vessels between Arzon and Locmariaquer in Brittany’s Morbihan department with each one-way trip across the Gulf of Morbihan lasting approximately 20 minutes.
Sail and electric motors that can work independently or in tandem
The newbuild has a length of 16.3 metres (53.5 feet), a beam of 5.85 metres (19.2 feet), and a maximum draught of only 2.9 metres (9.5 feet). She is operated by two crewmembers and she can carry 15 bicycles in addition to passengers.
The shallow draught enables her to access the tidal estuaries of the gulf, and her dimensions give her the capacity of a larger commuter ferry while remaining compact enough for private sightseeing charters.
Pass’avel is a hybrid vessel with a 95-square-metre (1,000-square-foot) sail made by All Purpose and two 20kW electric motors from Naviwatt powered by two 43kWh battery packs and connected to EfficienSea custom propellers.
The sail and the motors can be operated independently with the motors to be used primarily when navigating in harbours or protected waters. They can also be operated in tandem with the sail acting as supplementary propulsion to offset the motors’ energy consumption during point-to-point transits.
Electrically driven machinery ensuring lower manpower requirements
An operating speed of six knots is possible whereas the sail can be deployed and retracted with the aid of an electric motor instead of manually.
Because the vessel’s travel time is brief, a motor would allow deployment and retracting of the sail to be done quickly. This frees up the two crewmembers to focus on navigating safely within the available window.
Charging of the batteries will be done pierside at Port-Navalo in Arzon. A 19kW generator can also be installed.
Pass’avel will replace Étoile du Golfe, an earlier boat that has been in service in the region since 1967. The newer vessel will be available year-round, even for private charter sailings during winter.
Pech’Alu was responsible for constructing the vessel’s hull while the superstructure was built by Bosco Charpente Marine.