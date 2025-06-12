VESSEL REVIEW | Orbit Clipper – London operator's new cross-river electric ferry with auto-docking capability

Symonds added that the vessel needed to receive an automated docking system, which was a major contributing factor to reducing power usage over its operating day. The challenge therefore was in ensuring that the vessel would be able to operate on a floating berth within a busy and turbulent area of the river.

Collins remarked challenges were also encountered in relation to the lead time for key components associated with the vessel’s electrification and in satisfying the various regulatory authorities for a first-in-class concept.

“Once we got over the initial hurdles and clarification as to what was required for the build, the biggest challenge was the interface with the floating docks/land interface,” Collins told Baird Maritime. “Also, we quickly learnt that the knowledge and understanding for this sector is still in the early days and constantly evolving.”