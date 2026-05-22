VESSEL REVIEW | New Pearl 31 – Double-ended ferry to serve commuter routes in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour

Hong Kong operator Sun Ferry has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a catamaran vessel built by China's Yaguang Technology Group.

New Pearl 31 (新明珠31; Xin Mingzhu 31) will be operated primarily in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, where it will sail daily as part of a commuter service between the Central Ferry Terminal and Cheung Chau Island.

The newbuild has all-aluminium construction, a length of 64.8 metres (213 feet), a beam of 13.6 metres (44.6 feet), and space for up to 1,000 passengers.