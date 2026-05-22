VESSEL REVIEW | New Pearl 31 – Double-ended ferry to serve commuter routes in Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour
Hong Kong operator Sun Ferry has expanded its fleet with the recent acquisition of a catamaran vessel built by China's Yaguang Technology Group.
New Pearl 31 (新明珠31; Xin Mingzhu 31) will be operated primarily in Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour, where it will sail daily as part of a commuter service between the Central Ferry Terminal and Cheung Chau Island.
The newbuild has all-aluminium construction, a length of 64.8 metres (213 feet), a beam of 13.6 metres (44.6 feet), and space for up to 1,000 passengers.
Large capacity coupled with visually appealing interiors
Three IMO Tier III-compliant main diesel generators deliver a service speed of 16 knots. A fourth generator is also available to serve as a backup unit.
The passengers are housed on three decks, two of which are enclosed. The two lower decks also feature space for carrying luggage.
The interior spaces utilise a blend of green, white, and blue elements that the builder said will, "create a visually rich and harmonious rhythm that complements the skyscrapers and mountains," that can be seen from the vessel as it sails through Victoria Harbour.
Design emphasising efficiency
The vessel’s double-ended design eliminates the need for it to be reoriented during berthing and unberthing, resulting in quicker turnarounds and allowing for more trips to be completed each day.
New Pearl 31 is the first in a planned series of two ferries to be built by the Yaguang Technology Group for the same owner. The second vessel will feature the same design but will be fitted with a hybrid propulsion arrangement.