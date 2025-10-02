VESSEL REVIEW | Manu Sina – Lifeline ferry to serve inter-island routes in Tuvalu

Japanese shipbuilder Honda Heavy Industries has handed over a new lifeline ferry to the Government of Tuvalu.

Manu Sina was designed by Shanghai-based Schulte Marine Concept to fulfil very specific trade demands in the Tuvaluan waters of the Pacific Ocean. As part of the only viable means of transportation and trade in the area, she will serve the population of the archipelago by ferrying passengers whilst carrying essential and varied cargoes between various islands.