VESSEL REVIEW | Lantun 03 & Lantun 06 – Electric shuttle boats for operation in China's Ningde City

Chinese shipbuilder Fujian Shipbuilding, through its subsidiary Funing Heavy Industry, recently handed over two new electric passenger vessels to local operator Ningde Blue Ocean Tourism Development based in Fujian province.

Lantun 03 (蓝豚03) and Lantun 06 (蓝豚06) belong to a series of nine vessels built by Funing Heavy Industry for the transport of public officials in Jiaocheng district in the city of Ningde.

Propulsion setup ideal for inner city use

The newbuilds each have welded aluminium construction, an LOA of 13.8 metres (45.2 feet), a beam of 3.5 metres (11 feet), a draught of only 0.74 metre (2.43 feet), a depth of 1.5 metres (4.9 feet), and two battery-powered outboard engines that deliver a top speed of 10 knots and a service speed of six knots.

Electric propulsion was selected due to its low noise and its ability to generate zero emissions, making the vessel ideal for operation near cities.

Part of a growing transport fleet

Lantun 06
Lantun 06Fujian Mawei Shipbuilding

The design incorporates a boarding platform at the bow, safety handrails, and large windows that offer improved visibility ahead and to the sides for the helm operator.

The electronics suite meanwhile includes a Garmin radar and a loudhailer.

Lantun 03 and Lantun 06 were built in compliance with China Classification Society requirements. They will be operated off Ningde, particularly within Fuding Shacheng Bay, where their earlier sisters are already being used.

The remaining three vessels in the series will be handed over to the operator before the end of the year.

Lantun 03 & Lantun 06
SPECIFICATIONS
Type of vessel: Shuttle ferries
Classification: China Classification Society
Flag: China
Owner: Ningde Blue Ocean Tourism Development, China
Builder: Funing Heavy Industry, China
Length overall: 13.8 metres (45.2 feet)
Beam: 3.5 metres (11 feet)
Draught: 0.74 metre (2.43 feet)
Depth: 1.5 metres (4.9 feet)
Main engines: 2 x outboards
Maximum speed: 10 knots
Cruising speed: 6.0 knots
Radar: Garmin
Other electronics: Loudhailer
Operational area: Ningde, China
