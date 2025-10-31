VESSEL REVIEW | Lantun 03 & Lantun 06 – Electric shuttle boats for operation in China's Ningde City

Chinese shipbuilder Fujian Shipbuilding, through its subsidiary Funing Heavy Industry, recently handed over two new electric passenger vessels to local operator Ningde Blue Ocean Tourism Development based in Fujian province.

Lantun 03 (蓝豚03) and Lantun 06 (蓝豚06) belong to a series of nine vessels built by Funing Heavy Industry for the transport of public officials in Jiaocheng district in the city of Ningde.