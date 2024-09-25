VESSEL REVIEW | La Linotte – Hybrid waterbus to serve France's Bordeaux Metropole region

La Linotte will be operated as part of the region’s Le Bato shuttle boat network, which will transport passengers via the Garonne River.

The newbuild has an LOA of 21 metres (69 feet), a beam of 7.2 metres (24 feet), and a maximum draught of only one metre (3.3 feet). The air-conditioned main cabin has space for up to 70 passengers and 10 bicycles, whereas the three earlier waterbuses in the Le Bato fleet could each carry only 45 passengers and six bicycles.