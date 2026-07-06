VESSEL REVIEW | Kolva – Hydrofoil river ferry for commuter sailings in Russia's Perm Territory

Russian shipbuilder Paritet-Tsentr recently delivered a new hydrofoil commuter ferry to local operator Perm River Shipping Company.

Kolva (Колва) belongs to the Project L390 series of ferries designed by Russian naval architecture firm Forss Technology for operation along inland waters. The series shares some design elements with the Project L370 hydrofoil sightseeing vessels that were also developed by Forss Technology and built by Paritet-Tsentr.

The newbuild has all-aluminium construction, a length of 11.95 metres (39.21 feet), a beam of 4.13 metres (13.5 feet), a draught of only 0.53 metre (1.74 feet), a depth of 1.22 metres (four feet), and seating for up to 18 passengers plus two crewmembers. Two Yamaha 331kW (440hp) petrol outboard engines will propel the vessel to speeds of between 29 and 32 knots.