VESSEL REVIEW | Jomfruland – Commuter and sightseeing ferry to serve Southern Norway’s Kragero Islands

The newbuild has all-aluminium construction, a length of 20.42 metres (66.99 feet), and a beam of seven metres (23 feet). A Volvo IPS 600 engine propels the ferry to speeds of up to 19.9 knots.

The hull boasts efficient, modern lines and therefore generates only minimal wake and noise while the spacious wheelhouse is raised slightly above the main passenger cabin to offer improved visibility as well as pleasant working conditions for the two crewmembers. The engine room is meanwhile laid out to ensure easy access to service points, thus making maintenance and servicing as simple as possible.