VESSEL REVIEW | Jomfruland – Commuter and sightseeing ferry to serve Southern Norway’s Kragero Islands
Norwegian transport company Kragerø Fjordbåtselskap (KFS) recently took delivery of a new fast catamaran ferry built by Norwegian shipyard Maritime Partner. Designed by engineer Ola Lilloe-Olsen, the vessel has been named Jomfruland after an island in the Kragerø archipelago of southern Norway, where KFS primarily operates.
The newbuild has all-aluminium construction, a length of 20.42 metres (66.99 feet), and a beam of seven metres (23 feet). A Volvo IPS 600 engine propels the ferry to speeds of up to 19.9 knots.
The hull boasts efficient, modern lines and therefore generates only minimal wake and noise while the spacious wheelhouse is raised slightly above the main passenger cabin to offer improved visibility as well as pleasant working conditions for the two crewmembers. The engine room is meanwhile laid out to ensure easy access to service points, thus making maintenance and servicing as simple as possible.
Efficient layout for daily operation
Georg Andreas Steintveit, CEO of KFS, said the new ferry provides increased capacity with space for a total of 60 passengers, while meeting universal design requirements.
The vessel also has a hydraulic gangway installed at the bow to facilitate safe boarding and disembarkation for passengers at various piers, thus allowing the ferry to easily integrate into the current transport network without the need for additional improvements at existing jetties. The design also incorporates features to permit access even for individuals with reduced mobility.
On deck, there is ample space for bicycles as well as a spacious indoor lounge with panoramic windows. The improved visibility from inside the lounge means passengers are able to take in the sights of the Kragerø archipelago without obstructions. On days of clear weather, the upper deck can also accommodate passengers for sightseeing.
Jomfruland is slated to undergo additional testing before it is put into regular service with KFS on its Kragerø archipelago routes.